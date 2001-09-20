Peace picked for Paramount post
Kristin Peace has been named vice president of development at Paramount Domestic Television.
Previously vice president of programming for the Game Show Network, Peace will now develop all of Paramount's first-run syndication and cable content.
Her past show credits include Inquizition and Hollywood Showdown. - Susanne Ault
