PBS.org Expands Video Search Capabilities

PBS has launched a new feature allowing users to search transcriptions from PBS.org's 7,000 free videos, as well as text and other data. The new feature is powered by RAMP's MediaCloudTM technology that helps manage the rich metadata for the site.

As part of the expanded video search capabilities, PBS.org users will also be able to sort, navigate and share search results with a wide array of filters, including program title, producer, local PBS station, airdate and content format such programs such as NOVA, Frontline, American Experience, PBS NewsHour and more.

"PBS.org continues to experiment and enhance the user experience with over 2,000 hours of streaming video, new content verticals and themed channels, and a suite of features to help fans share and engage," noted Jason Seiken, senior VP of PBS Interactive and Product Development in a statement. "The new search feature adds the unique ability to find and share resources, down to the exact second, within any program."

In the coming months, PBS.org will also be adding thousands of what it is calling "universal topic pages" designed to let users to track and stay up-to-date on key issues of interest. The topic pages will include video, audio, text, images on a given subject as well as a wide variety of social networking features that will encourage users to share and discover PBS content across Twitter, Facebook, RSS and other social media.