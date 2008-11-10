PBS Names Michael Jones COO
PBS has named Michael Jones chief operating officer, succeeding the retiring Wayne Godwin, who has been COO since 2002.
Jones retired earlier this year as senior executive VP and chief administrative officer of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (formerly the NASD), the nongovernmental regulator of U.S. securities firms.
He joins PBS Jan. 5.
