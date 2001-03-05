PAX TV pulls off ratings coup
PAX TV scored its best sweep results ever in February. The upstart network averaged 1.4 million viewers in primetime during the just completed sweep, up 30% from last year's February sweep. The network was up every night of the week in key demographics, PAX execs said. It's A Miracle was PAX's top-rated show during the sweep, averaging 1.6 million viewers. - Joe Schlosser
