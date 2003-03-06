Pax to debut Secret Agent Mom
Janine Turner (Northern Exposure) and Grant Show (Melrose
Place) will co-star in a May sweeps original movie on Pax TV entitled Secret
Agent Mom.
The production, which will be directed by Julie Dash (The Rosa Parks
Story), is from Toronto Entertainment.
Turner plays Samantha Bridger, a secret agent by day and a mom 24/7.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.