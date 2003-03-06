Trending

Pax to debut Secret Agent Mom

By

Janine Turner (Northern Exposure) and Grant Show (Melrose
Place) will co-star in a May sweeps original movie on Pax TV entitled Secret
Agent Mom.

The production, which will be directed by Julie Dash (The Rosa Parks
Story), is from Toronto Entertainment.

Turner plays Samantha Bridger, a secret agent by day and a mom 24/7.