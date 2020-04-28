Paul Joins Hudson MX as Head of Agency Partnerships

Ad technology company Hudson MX said it hired Anya Paul as executive VP, managing director-agencies partnerships, a new position.

Paul has been with Google where she worked with agencies including WPP and IPG.

“As HMX continues its mission to transform today's advertising industry with modern ad buying and campaign management software, I can think of no one better than Anya Paul to help head our agency partnerships,” said JT Batson, CEO of Hudson MX. “Anya brings an impressive depth of knowledge and experience to Hudson MX and she knows the digital advertising space like few others. Having spent years building and maintaining relationships with the leading global agencies, Anya will be an invaluable asset to our team at this time of growth for our organization.”

Before her eight years at Google, Paul worked at Yahoo!, IgnitionOne and Kantar Millwood Brown.

“The opportunity to partner with global advertising agencies in a fundamentally transformative way is the mission that sits at the heart of Hudson MX, and I’m delighted to have joined such a bold, progressive, and dynamic team,” said Paul. “We enable our global advertising agency partners to transform their staffing models, differentiate themselves through customized data activation, and standardize and globalize their core business processes in a scalable way that serves to underpin their future growth.”