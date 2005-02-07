Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady to Make Victory Appearance on Letterman
New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady makes his second appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman Monday night, a day after leading his team to their third Super Bowl victory in four years. The hunky quarterback first visited Letterman last November. This time, Brady will be basking in the Patriot’s 24-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
