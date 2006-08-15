Passions To Go
By Anne Becker
NBC has made its Passions soap opera the first daytime drama to be available for download on iTunes. Beginning Tuesday, episodes of the series will be available for $1.99 each on the iTunes Music Store the day after they air on TV.
The show, produced by NBC Universal Television Studio, joins other NBC U content on iTunes, including USA's Monk and Bravo's Project Runway.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.