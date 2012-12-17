Participant Media to Launch TV Network Next Summer

Participant Media announced Monday that it will launch its

own cable network next summer that will target millennials.

Participant Media, which has already purchased The

Documentary Channel, has entered into an agreement to acquire the distribution

assets of Halogen TV from The Inspiration Networks. The services, once combined

and rebranded, will reach over 40 million subscribers. Terms of those

agreements were not disclosed.

"The goal of Participant is to tell stories that serve

as catalysts for social change. With our television channel, we can bring those

stories into the homes of our viewers every day," said chairman and

founder Jeff Skoll.

Participant is currently developing original content slated

for the new network with Morgan Spurlock, Davis Guggenheim, Marry Harron, The

Jim Henson Company's Brian Henson and Cineflix Media, which Participant

controls an equity interest.

Evan Shapiro, who has been tapped to run the to-be-named network, said: "Our content will be specifically designed for the

viewers that the pay TV eco-system is most at risk of losing. We all know

that millennials are changing how media is consumed. However, they also

have the strong desire and inimitable capacity to help change the world. Our

research shows that there is a whitespace in the television landscape and we believe

that a destination for the 'next greatest generation' will be a win for our

affiliate partners, advertisers and the creative community."

Before coming to Participant earlier this year, Shapiro had

served as president of IFC and Sundance channel since 2008.