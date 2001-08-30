Parcells, Shula play part-time radio roles

Ex-NFL head coaches Bill Parcells and Don Shula make cameos as guest color commentators for Westwood One/CBS Radio Sports NFL Monday Night Football for select games this season.

Parcells will join the Westwood One/CBS Radio Sports Monday Night Football broadcast team of Howard David and Boomer Esiason on Monday, October 22, 2001, as the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium, and Shula joins the Westwood One/CBS Radio Sports Monday Night Football broadcast team on Monday, December 10, 2001, when the Miami Dolphins host the Indianapolis Colts. - Richard Tedesco