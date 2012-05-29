Paratore, 59, passes away

Jim Paratore, 59, passed away today (Tuesday, May 29) after suffering a heart attack while on a cycling trip in France.

"The Warner Bros. Television family has lost an incredibly talented and creative friend and colleague in Jim," said Bruce Rosenblum, president, Warner Bros. Television Group in a statement. "He has left an indelible mark not only on our company's success but on each of us who worked with him during the past 26 years. Jim had a passion for life, both inside and outside the entertainment industry, and he will truly be missed. All of us at Warner Bros. are shaken by this news, and our hearts go out to Jill and his family."

Paratore founded the full-service television production company paraMedia inc. in August 2006. The production company has an exclusive overall deal with the Warner Bros. Television Group, and was behind such productions as TMZ, The Bonnie Hunt Show and TBS' Lopez Tonight, hosted by George Lopez.

Paratore also was an executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is produced by Telepictures and distributed by Warner Bros.

Prior to founding paraMedia, Paratore had been president of Telepictures Productions from 1992 to 2006, and had also been executive vice president of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution since 2002.

Paratore started at Lorimar-Telepictures as a vice president of production in 1987, and worked his way up the ranks. Prior to joining Lorimar, he was director of programming and production at WTVJ Miami, program director at WPLG Miami, advertising and promotion manager at WJXT Jacksonville and KALB Alexandria, La.

He graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and held a bachelor's degree in communications.

Paratore is survived by his wife, Jill Wickert, and his daughter, Martinique. He will be remembered by many friends and colleagues.