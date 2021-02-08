Paramount Plus Discounted by 58% for Current CBS All Access Customers

ViacomCBS is offering a steep discount of its soon-to-launch Paramount Plus subscription streaming service to current CBS All Access customers willing to pay up front for a full year.

On March 4, ViacomCBS will upgrade CBS All Access much the way WarnerMedia transformed HBO Now into HBO Max, broadening a platform that includes mainly CBS local broadcast feeds, on-demand current and legacy network shows, and some originals, with the vast Viacom TV and Paramount film libraries.

CBS All-Access customers who sign up for a full year of Paramount Plus right now will pay $29.99 ($2.50 a month) for the base version, and $49.99 ($4.16 monthly) for an iteration with no commercials.

ViacomCBS is promoting this as 50% off the current $59.99 and $99.99 one-year price for Paramount Plus service.

The conglomerate hasn’t announced Paramount Plus monthly pricing. But with the promo, CBS All Access customers are actually paying 58% less on a monthly basis for the $5.99 CBS All Access base tier, while getting a 59% break on the $9.99-a-month ad-free version

Also read: Paramount Plus Gets March 4 Launch Date, but Questions Remain

Notably, the promotion only spans 12 months, so customers start paying the full freight in March 2022.

ViacomCBS is set to announce more details about Paramount Plus during a special investor event that will be held on Feb. 24, the day the conglomerate reports quarterly earnings.

Among the key details we might find out: Will Paramount Plus seemingly transition its application access on the two leading streaming devices, Roku and Amazon Fire TV? Current CBS All Access are supposed to see their apps magically transform to Paramount Plus on March 4. This plan would be pretty disrupted by any device blackouts, of course.

Also read: Paramount Plus Gets Big Chunk of Super Bowl Promo Time

ViacomCBS aggressively promoted Paramount Plus during Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast on CBS. The network committed 30% of the 29 house ads it ran during the big game, according to an analysis conducted by MediaRadar.