Paramount Plus Claims Its Biggest Signup Day Ever on NFL Football and the 'Taylor Sheridan Universe'

Disney Plus has its MCU, and apparently, Paramount Plus is now being driven by its "TSU."

Paramount Global said Wednesday that its 21-month-old subscription streaming service just had its biggest signup day ever Sunday, propelled by NFL week 10 football coverage and the premiere of hitmaker Tyler Sheridan's latest show, Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone.

“This is a significant milestone for Paramount Plus and a clear indicator that our strategy of offering a total household product inclusive of marquee sports, breaking news and a broad range of premium originals is working,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming. “The combination of expanding the Taylor Sheridan universe with highly anticipated new originals like Tulsa King and the urgency that comes with watching live events is propelling our growth and further establishing us as a leader in streaming.”

Sunday was indeed a big cross-platform audience day for Paramount, with the season 5 premiere of Sheridan's seminal series, Yellowstone, breaking the viewership record on the Paramount Network established by the season 4 premiere. Factoring in simultaneous airings on CMT, TV Land and Pop, as well as encore runs, Yellowstone drew 12.1 million total linear viewers, many of whom were undoubtedly driven to Paramount Plus via Paramount's own promotional dime.

How big a day was it for Paramount Plus?

Paramount wouldn't say. During the third quarter, the platform added 4.6 million paid users, bringing its total base to 46 million.

With Paramount Plus streaming local market CBS stations to its subscribers, Paramount said the service has grown its NFL audience over 2021 -- but again, won't specify how much.