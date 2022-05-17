Paramount Global Stock Spikes After Warren Buffett Discloses Stake

Paramount Global shares rose more than 15% each on Tuesday after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it purchased about 68.9 million shares of the programmer in the first quarter.

Paramount Global shares were trading as high as $32.32 each on Tuesday morning, up 15.2% or $4.30 each. The stock was priced at $31.97 each at 11:45 a.m. on May 17, up 14% or $3.95 per share.

Berkshire Hathaway disclosed the Paramount Global stake as part of the fund’s quarterly 13F-HR filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While there was no reason given for the purchase, Buffett is known as a value investor and Paramount’s shares were down about 6.5% between December 31 and May 16. The company, which changed its name from ViacomCBS in February, beat analysts’ Q1 expectations, adding about 6.8 million new subscribers in the period in its Paramount Plus streaming service. ■