Page Replacing Schmidt as Google CEO
Google co-founder Larry Page is replacing Eric Schmidt as
CEO effective Apr. 4.
That is according to a blog posting from Schmidt posted
Thursday.
Schmidt, who was brought in in 2001, said that "now was
the right moment to make some changes to the way we are structured."
"Day-to-day adult supervision no longer needed!"
Schmidt tweeted,
a reference to the fact he was brought in to help run a company started by
college kids in a dorm room.
Schmidt will remain executive chairman of the company.
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.