Page Replacing Schmidt as Google CEO

Google co-founder Larry Page is replacing Eric Schmidt as

CEO effective Apr. 4.

That is according to a blog posting from Schmidt posted

Thursday.

Schmidt, who was brought in in 2001, said that "now was

the right moment to make some changes to the way we are structured."

"Day-to-day adult supervision no longer needed!"

Schmidt tweeted,

a reference to the fact he was brought in to help run a company started by

college kids in a dorm room.

Schmidt will remain executive chairman of the company.