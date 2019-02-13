Page Joins Fox Stations as VP for Digital Sales

Michael Page has joined Fox Television Stations as VP of digital sales, a new position.

Page, previously in a similar position at Tribune Media, will report to Jim Burke, president of sales for the Fox station group.

“We are excited to have someone of Michael’s caliber and expertise and look forward to the energy he will bring to FTS,” Burke said.

At Tribune, Page helped increase digital revenue by 45%. Before that he was with Tegna leading the $2.5 billion acquisition of Car.com as VP of digital automotive. He also held posts at Amazon Media Group, Cars.com, All-Advantage.com, Congressional Quarterly Magazine, Claritas/Nielsen, POW&R, Prognosis Weekly Legal/Time/American Lawyer and Times Journal Co.

"Fox’s portfolio of leading stations in key markets provides a great platform to serve local and regional advertisers,” Page said. “I'm very excited to join a great team of experienced professionals and look forward to working together to build a unique strategy that maximizes opportunities in the changing digital marketplace."