Pac-12Networks Selects Cisco

Cisco announced today that the Pac-12 networks will be using

Cisco's IP-centric PowerVu video processing and distribution technology and

Digital Content Manager when they launch one national and six local networks

this August.

The solutions, which include the servers that support the

delivery networks at all 12 universities, the data routing and switching

capabilities in the Pac-12 Studios in San Francisco and the encoding and transcoding

equipment, will allow the networks to delivery hundreds of live sporting events

from each of the 12 campuses.

As previously reported, the Cisco system will play a key

role in the Pac-12's construction of a new infrastructure that is designed deliver

an enormous amount of content to multiple platforms. http://www.broadcastingcable.com/article/486869-Pac_12_Huddles_on_TV_Everywhere_Game_Plan.php

The Pac-12 Networks, which launch August 15, are scheduled

to televise 850 live sporting events annually, including 35 football games and

more than 130 men's basketball games in the first year.

"Given the diverse demands that we have with both national

and regional networks, Cisco provides the kind of flexibility and reliability

we need to deliver all of the great live content from the campuses to all of

our fans spread across the country," noted Pac-12 Enterprises president Gary

Stevenson in a statement.

The Pac-12 Networks began its signal test using the

technology on Monday, July 16, delivering a live feed from its San Francisco

headquarters to Comcast Media Center in Denver to each of its affiliates

through Cisco's PowerVu system.

The PowerVu system allows the Pac-12 Networks to deliver

MPEG4 HD content with surround sound audio to both MPEG4 and MPEG2 CATV

headends. It also will be used for ad insertion and provides a control and

conditional access system for security.

"Cisco is proud to be collaborating with Pac-12 Enterprises

and delivering technology that will make the Pac-12 Network a model that future

organizations can follow," said David Hsieh, Vice President Marketing, Video

and Emerging Technologies, Cisco. "Cisco's network will enable the Pac-12

Network to give passionate college sports fans the dynamic experience they

demand, allowing them to be more than just viewers."