Oxygen Ties The Knot

Oxygen and online wedding site The Knot (www.theknot.com) are walking down the aisle once more with their wedding reality show.

The companies will collaborate on 10 new episodes of Real Weddings from The Knot, which explores couples’ final weeks of wedding planning.

The first batch of shows aired last June. New episodes will run in October 2004 and next January.