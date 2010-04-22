Trending

Oxygen Names Lewers VP of Multiplatform Program Planning, Acquisitions

By

Oxygen Media has named Scott Lewers VP or multiplatform
program planning and acquisitions.

Lewers, who had been VP of program planning and
acquisitions, will boost his oversight of the program planning team, as well as
being in charge of acquisition strategy for all program purchases.

Lewers has been with the company for seven years.