Oxygen Names Lewers VP of Multiplatform Program Planning, Acquisitions
Oxygen Media has named Scott Lewers VP or multiplatform
program planning and acquisitions.
Lewers, who had been VP of program planning and
acquisitions, will boost his oversight of the program planning team, as well as
being in charge of acquisition strategy for all program purchases.
Lewers has been with the company for seven years.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.