OXLEY PICKS BATTLE WITH PUBTV BACKERS
Worried that public-broadcast supporters are trying to sneak one by during the rush to pass spending legislation, six House Commerce Committee members are asking the panel's chairman to block any provision exempting public broadcasters from auctions for commercial spectrum that might be attached to an appropriations bill. The six, including Finance Subcommittee Chairman Michael Oxley (R-Ohio), say the issue is under their jurisdiction.
