Oubre To Run WAFF
WVUE New Orleans VP/General Manager Vanessa Oubre is shifting to Raycom’s WAFF Huntsville (Alabama), starting as VP/general manager September 8. WAFF is an NBC affiliate.
Emmis announced in May it was selling WVUE to Louisiana Media Company for $41 million. A Fox affiliate, WVUE was Emmis’ lone remaining TV station.
Oubre’s move to WAFF, an NBC affiliate in the #83 DMA, was previously reported on Magid Morning Facts. A Raycom spokesperson confirmed the hire.
She takes over for Jeff Hoffman, who jumped to Local TV’s WTKR Norfolk earlier this summer.
