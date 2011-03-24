Orlando's WESH-TV Installs Bitcentral's Precis 4.0

In a move to improve and streamline its workflow and newsgathering efforts, the Hearst Television NBC Affiliate WESH-TV in Orlando has installed Bitcentral's workflow solution Precis 4.0 and for the first time integrated the Precis system with Adobe's video products and AP's ENPS news production system.

"Technology and newsroom standards are changing so fast, we wanted to make sure that we future-proofed and integrated the best-of-breed solutions together," said Joe Addalia, directory of technology for Hearst Television in a statement. "Budgets are tight, so we have to utilize solutions that will meet the simultaneous productions needs for broadcast, website, mobile and whatever other platform our viewers next adopt."

The Precis workflow system is designed to speed up and improve news production. It enables editing on any authorized computer in the newsroom's network, allowing the production professionals to put together better story packages and get them quickly on-air.

A key advantage of the Precis solution is that it uses non-proprietary technology to allow station management to integrate with a wide variety of outside vendors, such as Adobe's cross-platform software solution for video and post-production, to create its best broadcast news production platform and to ease the transition from tape-based workflows to IP file-based production systems.

Hearst Television operates 29 television stations reaching about 18% of the U.S. TV households and the station group plans to install Precis in eight more stations in this year. Two stations will also install Bitcentral's industry leading content archiving and management solution, Oasis.

"Stations are investing in more efficient, future proof technologies that work well with everything from new HD cameras to legacy editors and playback technology," said Fred Fourcher, CEO of Bitcentral in a statement. "Precis provides the flexibility to work with the broadcast infrastructure of today and tomorrow,"