Order ing up HDTV
Word has it that NBC will boost its high-definition-TV slate over the next
couple of weeks.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will begin airing in HDTV Nov. 8,
and Law & Order: Criminal Intent goes high-def Nov. 10.
The original Law & Order already airs in HD.
