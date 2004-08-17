Oprah Assigned to Murder Trial
Talk-show host Oprah Winfrey may be one of the world's richest and most famous people, but she still has to do jury duty.
The queen of talk on Monday was selected to serve on a jury in a murder trial at Cook County Criminal Court in Chicago.
Court officials said Winfrey wouldn't receive any special treatment besides being allowed to enter and exit the court through special entrances to avoid onlookers.
