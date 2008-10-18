Operators en Español

Comcast



Basic subscribers: 24.6 million

Digital subscribers: 16.3 million

High-speed Data subscribers: 14.4 million

Phone subscribers: 5.7 million

Contacts: David Jensen, VP of international programming; Mauro Panzera, senior director of multicultural marketing; Radame Rodriquez, director of Spanish language content acquisition, (215) 665-1700

Hispanic Packages: CableLatino (Around 25 Spanish-language channels, limited basic channels, music channels, digital set-top box and video on demand in Spanish for $20 to $30, with typical pricing around $25). Corporate has signed deals with about 80 programmers. Systems customize local lineups to reflect the system's demos and a variety of more expensive packages are available.

Spanish VOD, HSD and bundles: Offers over 140 hours of free Spanish-language VOD, with over 100 choices at any time, in addition to the Spanish-language secondary audio program feeds for some pay movies; has an extensive Comcast Latino Spanish-language Web site for high-speed data subscribers; has a number of triple play bundles specifically for Hispanic subscribers and offers special long distance plans to Mexico and Latin America.

Major Hispanic markets: Passes about 4 million Hispanics, serving such large Hispanic DMAs as Miami; Houston; Boston; San Francisco; Denver; Atlanta; Philadelphia; Albuquerque, N.M.; and Chicago.

Recent and future moves: Comcast, which was the first cable operator to devote significant resources to the Hispanic market, rolled out lower-cost Hispanic tiers in 2003 and has since been revamping offerings, simplifying tiers, expanding free VOD offerings and adding channels. Over the last two years, Comcast expanded the number of corporate deals with Hispanic channels to 80, up from 60 in the fall of 2006, and increased the free Spanish on-demand offering from 125 hours to 140. Working with Terra Networks, the MSO rolled out a Spanish-language portal, Comcast Latino, and has since been adding to its online Spanish-language video. Bundles specifically targeted to Hispanics were launched in October 2006 and they are now available in all of its major Hispanic markets. In 2008 and beyond, analog reclamation and switched digital will open up additional space for new content. Houston, for example, was planning to add 18 channels to its Hispanic offerings prior to being hit by Hurricane Ike, which has delayed the launch. Other markets, including Chicago and Boston, are also looking to add Hispanic-targeted channels. This year the MSO introduced several long distance packages targeted to the ethnic market, including Mexico 100 ($4.95 for 100 free minutes), Latin America 100, which offers 100 free minutes to the region for $9.95. Would also like to add high-def fare when Spanish-language broadcasters finally begin producing some HD content.





DirecTV



Subscribers: 17.2 million

Contact: John de Armas, VP, WorldDirect, DirecTV, (212) 462-5129

Hispanic Packages: There are several DirecTV Más packages beginning with least expensive Básico, which delivers 65 channels, including 45 Spanish-language channels, local broadcasters and SAP feeds for $29.99, with promotions for the first year costing only $19.99.

Spanish VOD, HSD and Bundles: Has launched VOD offerings but does not yet offer Spanish-language content. No HSD or phone but video packages are sold and bundled with phone and DSL services from telco partners that offer a variety of Hispanic-targeted bundles.

Major Hispanic markets: Has a national footprint; offers local broadcasters, including Spanish broadcasters in many markets.

Recent and future moves: DirecTV launched a package of Spanish language programming over a decade ago but didn't focus on the market until it launched a low-priced, revamped package in February 2004. Since then it has been rapidly attracting new Hispanic subscribers with beefed up marketing and is currently marketing a promotion that makes its least-expensive Básico package available for $19.99 for the first year. More expensive packages include Familiar, which has over 150 English and Spanish channels, Familiar Ultra, with over 210 channels and Lo Maximo, with over 250. Currently, DirecTV is focusing on exclusive content and over the last year has added eight channels.



Dish Network



Subscribers: 13.8 million

Hispanic Packages: DishLatino (entry-level package has over 35 Spanish-language services for $27.99 or $32.99 with local broadcast stations; a variety of other tiers with more Spanish and English channels are available).

Contact: Jose Romero, DishLatino marketing manager, jose.romero@echostar.com, (720) 514-6164.

Spanish VOD, HSD and bundles: No VOD but offers a Spanish-language pay-per-view channel where subscribers can purchase movies for $3.99; telco partners bundle Dish's video packages with their phone and DSL offerings; has extensive Spanish language pages for its online DishLatino offers.

Major Hispanic markets: National footprint; offers local broadcast stations, including Spanish-language stations in many markets.

Recent and future moves: Dish was the first multichannel platform to seriously target the Hispanic market, viewing the effort as a way to distinguish itself from DirecTV and cable, and it remains clearly the market leader, despite increased competition, with more subscribers to its Hispanic tiers than any other satellite, cable or telco provider. In October of 2007 added Teleformula and in January of this year launched History Channel en Espanol. Besides entry-level packages also has DishLatino Plus ($32.99 for over 75 English and Spanish channels or $37.99 with locals broadcasters), DishLatino Dos ($39.99 for over 200 channels or $44.99 with local stations) and DishLatino Max ($49.99 for over 230 channels or $54.99 with local stations). The DBS provider sees the February 2009 digital transition as an opportunity to attract new Hispanic subscribers and is currently marketing a $9.99 Welcome Pack that has 20 English and Spanish channels ($14.99 with local stations). This year has been heavily promoting service with a campaign using popular Mexican comedian Hector Suarez. Dish also works closely with its telco partners to develop and market Hispanic-targeted bundles and has developed a prepaid card offering called ¡DishYa! (DishNow!) that allows customers to purchase programming as they go without Social Security numbers, credit cards, contracts or monthly bills, requirements that have discouraged some from taking multichannel packages.



Time Warner Cable



Basic subscribers: 13.3 million

Digital subscribers: 8.5 million

High-speed Data subscribers: 8.4 million

Voice subscribers: 3.4 million

Contact: William Ortiz, senior director of multicultural marketing, (203) 328-0689

Hispanic Packages: Brands used for Hispanic tiers, channel lineups and prices vary by division. In 2008 launched El Paquetazo Hispanic-targeted offering in Los Angeles that includes more than 50 Spanish-language channels, over 100 English-language channels, a digital box and access to VOD for $34.95. In Texas Nuestra Tele package is priced at $19.95 for over 125 channels, including 20 Spanish-language channels, free on demand, 48 music channels, a digital box and access to VOD.

Hispanic VOD, HSD and bundles: A number of divisions have rolled out Spanish-language VOD content in addition to the SAP feeds in Spanish available for many PPV movies; El Paquetazo includes Spanish-language movies, kids fare and other programming and SíTV's English-language programming on demand; broadband services have extensive Spanish-language pages; offers triple-play packages that are marketed to Hispanics; has also launched a International OnePrice calling plan that offers 3,000 free minutes to over 100 countries, including many in Latin America, for $19.95 on top of the cost of the phone service for anyone who takes two products.

Major Hispanic markets: New York, New Jersey, San Diego, Los Angeles and other Southern California operations, Texas, and the Carolinas. Overall, it serves DMAs where 47% of all Hispanics in the U.S. live.

Recent and future moves: The New York system rolled out a low-cost DTV en Español entry-level package in early 2003. In the summer of 2005, Time Warner launched a rebranded Nuestra Tele package, which was subsequently launched in divisions that serve its largest Hispanic markets. Systems customize the lineup and pricing of the package to reflect local demos. In the second quarter of 2008, the MSO launched El Paquetazo package with a greatly expanded number of Spanish and English channels in Los Angeles, a move that has allowed the MSO to take market share from DBS and increase the penetration of its bundles. El Paquetazo is scheduled to be available throughout it entire Los Angeles footprint by the end of 2008. In other markets, the MSO continues to expand and tweak the Nuestra Tele lineup. It is currently focusing on exclusive content and has negotiated deals with a number of programmers over the last year, including Mexico 11, Mexico 22, CB Tu Television Michoacan, Cine Mexicano, GolTV, TeleMicro, TV Colombia, TV Enlace, TV Venezuela, LN: Latele Novela Network, and others.



Cox Communications



Basic subscribers: 5.4 million

Digital subscribers: 3 million

High-speed Data subscribers: 3.5 million

Phone subscribers: 2.2 million

Contact: Tony Maldonado, VP of acquisition and marketing sciences

Hispanic packages: Paquete Latino (up to 35 Spanish-language networks and 10 to 15 channels of English-language local broadcast stations and basic services for about $32); designed so local systems can customize the lineup and pricing.

Hispanic VOD, HSD and bundles: On Demand on Cox Digital Cable offers Paquete Latino subscribers a variety of English and Spanish-language movies, cable TV favorites, music, movies and other programming; it also offers a variety of bundles and calling plans.

Major Hispanic markets: Arizona, Southern California and Las Vegas among others.

Recent and future moves: As part of a completely revamped Hispanic strategy, Cox launched the Paquete Latino package and a Spanish-language Web site launched in 2004. Since then has rolled out high-speed Internet and phone bundles targeted to Hispanics and has continued to add channels. Local systems customize channel lineups to reflect the communities' demographics and in the last year, the New England system has added TV Dominicana and WAPA, Oklahoma City and Tulsa have added Azteca America and GolTV, San Diego added El Canal de las Estrellas, Estrella TV and LN: Latele Novela Network and Kansas launched Azteca America on its Paquete Latino. Over the last year, the company's strategy of offering Hispanics a robust Spanish-language video package and then selling them other products and bundles has continued to pay off. Between June of 2007 and June of 2008, Paquete Latino sub counts increasing by 5%. During the same period, Hispanic digital video subscribers increased by 5%, Hispanic phone customers grew by 10% and high speed internet subs jumped by 12%. Over the last year the number of Hispanic customers with two or more products grew by 7%. Currently 65% of the company's Hispanic customers are multiproduct homes.



Charter Communications



Basic subscribers: 5.2 million

Digital subscribers: 3.1 million

High-speed Data subscribers: 2.8 million

Phone subscribers: 1.2 million

Contact: Ester Soria, manager of ethnic marketing for Charter's West Division, (310) 971-4252.

Hispanic packages: Charter Latino (digital box, access to VOD where available, local broadcast channels and as many as 24 Spanish-language networks for $24.99 to $29.99).

Hispanic VOD, HSD and Bundles: Some Spanish VOD content, as well as SAP fees for PPV; has Spanish-language charterlatino.com; offers a wide variety of general-market bundles and has a long distance calling plan that gives subscribers 250 free minutes to over 100 countries for an additional $20.

Major Hispanic markets: Los Angeles; Ft. Worth, Texas; Reno, Nev.; and other markets with rapidly growing Hispanic communities

Recent and future plans: In August 2004, the company began the soft launch of a low-cost Charter Latino tier in some markets, and since then has added more Spanish-language programming as it rolled out Charter Latino in its main Hispanic markets. Another major push in its Hispanic efforts will come in the first quarter of 2009, when it rebrands and revamps its current Hispanic offerings. Details on the package aren't yet available, but as part of that process, the MSO is doing extensive research and has been collecting feedback from its Mexico City call center that deals with Hispanic customers, It is also hiring a new agency to explore what channels should be added, how they can improve their marketing message, their bundles and their branding. Charter executives plan to significantly increase their marketing when the new packages are launched but in the meantime continue to forge closer relations with local Latino groups and organizations. In Southern California, for example, Charter systems have worked with MOLAA (the Museum of Latin America Art) in Long Beach on screenings and other events. The MSO has also been focusing on attracting new customers during the digital transition and on marketing its bundles to Hispanics.



Cablevision Systems



Basic subscribers: 3.1 million

Digital subscribers: 2.8 million

High-speed Data subscribers: 2.4 million

Phone Subscribers: 1.8 million

Contact: James Moore, director of international video product management, (516) 803-4417, Jmoore5@cablevision.com

Hispanic Packages: iO en Español (over 35 Spanish-language channels, and a free Spanish-language VOD service starting at $5.95 a month for subscribers to Family Cable, which varies in price but costs $49.95 in some parts of the footprint; iO en Español package costs $14.95 a month when purchased with broadcast basic tier, which in many communities results in a total entry level package of under $30.)

Hispanic VOD, HSD and Bundles: Offers VOD programming from specific networks featuring over 20 hours a month of content; has a Spanish-language Web portal for its Optimum Online data service (www.optimum.net/latino); markets a variety of bundles for video, data and phone; offers flat rate plans for unlimited local and long-distance calling within the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada; also offers Optimum Voice World Call, which offers up to 250 minutes of calling anywhere in the world, including up to 30 minutes of calls to Cuba, for a flat monthly fee of $19.95.

Major Hispanic markets: Greater New York City area, NJ, Long Island

Recent and future plans: The company expanded the availability of its iO en Español (iOe) along with other international services in late summer of 2006 to entire footprint and in 2007 added a number of new Hispanic-targeted networks, including VeneMovies, V-me, Telemicro, Ecuavisa Internacional, Caracol TV Internacional, WAPA America, and LN: Latele Novela Network. In January 2008, Dominican View was added, making Cablevision the leading provider of Dominican programming in the U.S.



Bright House Networks



Total customers: 2.4 million

Contact: Steve Stiger, corporate VP of marketing. (407) 210-3156

Hispanic Packages: Nuestros Canales (as many as 19 Spanish-language channels, and five Latino music services for $2.99 to $3.99 on top of the digital package of over 300 channels that also includes local broadcasters).

Hispanic VOD, HSD and Bundles:On-demand services are widely available throughout the company's footprint; the Español Movies on Demand and International Movies on Demand products includes both free and PPV Spanish-language content; Road Runner en Español high-speed data service offered on most systems has extensive Spanish-language pages for Hispanic customers; offers the Hispanic-targeted Mi Mexico Call Plan in the Tampa Bay Division.

Major Hispanic markets: Florida.

Recent and future moves: In the recent years has been adding Spanish language channels; in 2008 alone the Tampa Bay Division added seven channels, including History en Espanol, WAPA, Caracol, Sorpresa!, Cine Latino, GolTV and TVE International, but increased the price of Nuestros Canales by only $1 to $3.99. In 2008, the Central Florida division, added WAPA America, bringing the number of video channels on the Spanish language tier to 19. Recently, the company also rolled out the Mi Mexico Call Plan long distance calling plan in Tampa Bay. In the future, it is planning to make several international channels available throughout the state and the Central Florida systems are looking to add additional services to Nuestros Canales.



Verizon FiOS TV



Basic video subscribers: 1.4 million

High-speed Data subscribers: 8.3 million.

Mobile: 66.7 million retail customers

Phone subscribers: 38.3 million wired phone lines

Contact: Bill Binford, director of programming, Verizon Communications, (212) 406-6706

Hispanic Packages: Spanish Language Package (launched in all markets where FiOS TV is available, it offers 25 Spanish language channels for $11.99 per month; the more popular option is La Conexión, which includes the 25 Spanish language channels, and a total of nearly 140 channels for $37.99.

Spanish VOD, HSD and bundles: Verizon offers a variety of VOD titles for the Hispanic market from such providers as ESPN Deportes, Lifetime Movie Network en Espanol, MTV Tr3s, PBS Kids Sprout en Espanol, and others; also has an extensive lineup of movies in Spanish. Customers can bundle the La Conexión package and the Spanish Language Package with Verizon's other services.

Major Hispanic markets: New York, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, California and other markets

Recent and future moves: Hispanic markets have always been an important part of the MSO'sstrategy and it has offered large Hispanic offerings since launch. After concentrating on rolling out its services, and building penetration, the telco is now putting more emphasis on marketing its Hispanic packages. It is currently offering promotions in California, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts and Rhode Island that offers new FiOS TV customers Verizon's Spanish Language Package free for 12 months if they order by Nov. 7.



Mediacom Communications



Basic subscribers: 1.3 million

Digital subscribers: 599,000

High-speed Data subscribers: 702,000

Phone subscribers: 222,000

Contact: Italia Commisso Weinand, senior VP of programming and human resources, (845) 695-2600.

Hispanic Packages: Canales (includes 12 Spanish-language channels for $5.95 and is available on the majority of systems that have been upgraded to digital); customers must pay for analog package (which often includes some Hispanic broadcasters) and the digital box in addition to the Canales tiers.

Spanish VOD, HSD and bundles: None to date.

Major Hispanic markets: Nogales, Ariz., is the largest, plus a number of relatively small Hispanic communities.

Recent and future moves: Hasn't made any significant changes in the last two years but Mediacom says it is always looking to add additional ethnic programming that fits the demographics of its local systems.



Suddenlink Communications



Basic subscribers: 1.3 million

Contact: Mary Meier, senior VP of marketing, (314) 965-2020

Hispanic Packages: Conexión Única (includes over 30 Spanish-language channels for $21, in the West Texas markets, and $29.99 or $37.95 with HBO in most of the other markets)

Spanish VOD, HSD and bundles: Offers some Spanish VOD, and looking into offering more in markets where it makes sense; has offered some bundles with high-speed Internet and video targeting Hispanics.

Major Hispanic markets: Texas is the largest; Conexión Única is now offered in a total of 47 markets, including areas in Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Oklahoma and North Carolina that have rapidly growing Hispanic communities.

Recent and future moves: The company's footprint includes some major Hispanic markets, particularly in Texas where it is the third-largest operator. In summer of 2006, it rebranded the Hispanic package as Conexión Única and has since launched campaigns on Spanish-language radio and TV to promote the offerings. In 2007, rolled out phone service, which is now available in about 80% of its footprint; as phone services are more widely deployed may consider Hispanic-targeted bundles. Also planning to expand the Spanish-language component of its Web site.



Cable One



Basic subscribers: 701,894

Digital subscribers: 224,996

High-speed Data subscribers: 361,269

Phone subscribers: 85,972

Contacts: Jerry McKenna, VP of strategic marketing, (602) 364-6000.

Hispanic packages: Digital Español (a digital box, 10 Spanish-language networks, Toon Disney, which has a Spanish SAP feed, and the basic-cable tier, which includes local broadcasters, for around $42, in about 98% of its systems; priced separately at $2.49 on top of digital packages).

Hispanic VOD, HSD and bundles:None to date

Major Hispanic markets: Cable One tends to serve small and mid-sized markets that do not have large Hispanic communities.

Recent and future moves: No significant changes to its offering in the last three years.



Insight Communications



Basic subscribers: 692,800

Digital subscribers: 406,100

High-speed Data subscribers: 424,600

Phone subscribers: 230,200

Contact: Melani Griffith, senior VP of programming and video services, (917) 286-2300; Karen Zelenz, senior manager, programming and video services, (917) 286-2300

Hispanic packages: Insight Para Tí (average of 25 channels, five English-language and 20 Spanish-language, for $10 a month).

Hispanic VOD, HSD and bundles: Carries over 40 hours of Hispanic targeted content on demand.

Major Hispanic markets: Serves some fast-growing Hispanic markets, such as Lexington, Ky., but generally operates in communities with relatively small Hispanic populations.

Recent and future moves: Over the last year, adding some Hispanic VOD, boosting the total Hispanic VOD offering to over 40 hours, with content from such providers as Cine Central, Sprout and WWE. Also created a menu category in the VOD menu to make it easier to navigate through multicultural content. Is currently using the newly launched Hispanic programming on VOD to gauge interest in expanding its offering.



AT&T U-verse TV



Basic subscribers: 549,000 U-verse TV customers (2.8 million total video customers when customers from U-verse TV and satellite television partnerships are combined.)

High-speed Data subscribers: 14.7 million

Phone Subscribers: 58.9 million switched access lines.

Contacts: Dan York, head of content, AT&T Entertainment Services; Rob Thun, senior VP of programming

Hispanic Packages: Paquete Español (launched throughout the U-verse footprint, it includes 22 Spanish-language channels plus local Spanish-language broadcast channels available for $10 on top of any U-verse programming tier.)

Spanish VOD, HSD and bundles:All customers receive access to the U-verse VOD library, which includes hundreds of hours of free and paid Video on Demand titles as well as Spanish-language movies, children's programs and other programming; has a Spanish-language Web site, espanol.att.com, with product and company information; offers low-cost international calling plans and has a number of other products for Hispanic consumers, including ringtones, content for cell phones and Spanish online content.

Major Hispanic Markets: Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, San Diego, Chicago, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Austin, Fresno, Bakersfield, Detroit-Ann Arbor and Atlanta.

Recent and Future Moves: AT&T continues to add new channels and VOD titles and has plans to launch U-verse TV in additional metro areas within its footprint that have significant Hispanic populations. AT&T launched espanol.att.com/espanoluverse, which has all of the U-verse service and ordering information in Spanish and it also recently expanded Mi Portal (miportal.att.net), a comprehensive bilingual Web portal that is now available in AT&T's entire 22-state region.



RCN



Video RGU*: 363,000

High-speed Data RGU*: 295,000

Voice RGU*: 250,000

Contact: Lynne Buening, director of video programming, (703) 434-8200.

Hispanic Packages: MiVisión (30 Spanish language video networks, some VOD, four Spanish-audio channels, and the limited basic tier of 20 to 25 channels for as little as $19.95 in some markets).

Spanish VOD, HSD and bundles: Some Spanish VOD; video offerings can be bundled with data and phone offerings; offers a MiTeléfono low cost calling plan to Latin America, Puerto Rico and Spain for an additional $2.95.

Major Hispanic markets: New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; and Chicago.

Recent and future moves: After months of research and planning, RCN rolled out a radically revamped Hispanic package in September 2006 in Boston, Chicago, New York, eastern Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The new packages, which more than doubled its Spanish-language channels, were designed to offer Hispanic consumers more choice, low-cost entry options and straightforward, easy to understand packages, Consumers can also subscribe to portions of the MiVisión offering, including Paquete de Variedades (a variety package of 15 channels) for $12.95; Paquete de Países, (six channels from different Latin American countries) for $4.95, Paquete para Niños (five children's services) for $3.95; and Paquete de Deportes (four sports channels) for $4.95. The company continues to market those offerings, which can be purchased on top of any package or alone with limited basic tier, via direct mail and cross channel promotions. In the last year, RCN has focused on moving its systems to all digital, which will allow it to dramatically expand its standard-def and high-def channels and ultimately add additional ethnic content.