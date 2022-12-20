Only 9% of New Netflix Signups Are for 'Basic with Ads'

Only 9% of new Netflix signups in the U.S. during November were for the streaming company's new "Basic with Ads" tier, according to new data released Tuesday by Antenna.

The research company also found that only 0.1% of Netflix's existing U.S. customer base switched from a more expensive all-paid Netflix tier to the discounted, $6.99 partially ad-supported iteration.

Antenna's analysis spanned from Nov. 3, the day Basic with Ads launched in the U.S., through Nov. 30.

For context, Antenna also analyzed the June 2021 launch of HBO Max's partially ad-supported tier, priced at $9.99 a month vs. $14.99 for the premium no-commercials version.

Antenna found that 15% of new HBO Max signups during that first month were for the discounted tier, and that 0.2% of existing customers switched over to the cheaper version.

The research company estimates that 21% of HBO Max's current U.S. customer base now uses the ad-subsidized tier.

Last week, it was reported that Netflix has had to return money to advertisers because it lacked enough ad-supported customers to meet delivery guarantees.

Antenna's November study did not account for Disney's new $7.99-a-month ad-subsidized tier, which launched in early December ... without support on the No. 1 U.S. connected TV device platform, Roku.