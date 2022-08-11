OneWeb, Intelsat Team on Hybrid In-Flight Broadband

OneWeb and international satellite company Intelsat have struck a deal to target in-flight connectivity.

The distribution agreement allows Intelsat to distribute OneWeb’s low-earth-orbit (LEO) broadband satellite systems to airlines worldwide in tandem with Intelsat's existing geostationary service.

It is being billed as a “multi-orbit solution” to airline broadband that will reduce significant gaps in coverage and/or capacity at hubs and on transoceanic and polar routes for Internet browsing, texting, streaming, cellphone service and email.

The companies say that multi-orbit hybrid coverage should be ready to take off in 2024.