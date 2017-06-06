one2one Media Addresses Ads for Home Entertainment Clients

New addressable advertising firm one2one Media says it has launched a platform that helps in-home entertainment marketers boost movie rentals and electronic downloads from pay-TV providers.

Started by former GroupM execs Mike Bologna and Jamie Power, one2one Media says its in-home entertainment team is being led by senior VP of entertainment Karen Abram, another former GroupM staffer.

“Our in-home entertainment platform is a unique differentiator in the marketplace and we are excited to bring it to our movie studio partners to help them drive transaction growth,” said Power, COO of one2one. “Combining this powerful new platform with a team who has an overwhelming amount of specialized expertise will create a new industry standard for the in-home entertainment marketplace.”

This new platform finds consumers with a higher propensity to watch movies on-demand based on 20 different variables. The platform utilizes one2one’s proprietary data and technology infrastructure to bring a new level of targeting and analytic capabilities that will optimize investment and maximize revenue for on-demand movie releases.

The platform’s inputs include movie genre, seasonality and film rating. It will identify and hone in on a specific movie’s estimated revenue goals by assessing expected revenue from existing renters as well as modeling potential revenue from first-time renters.

one2one will leverage automation capabilities powered by Cadent Technology to increase efficiencies and enhance insights.

“Movie studios have come to expect data-driven reporting and real-time analytics that best demonstrate how to optimize in-home campaigns,” said Abram. “Our platform will help clients pinpoint necessary investments, powerful tactics and the optimum platforms to increase purchasing habits.”