OLN to Debut Samurai Series

East meets West is the idea behind a new Outdoor Life Network series, Samurai Sportsman, slated to debut Jan. 31 on the cable network.

The show will star real-life samurai Yoshi Amao as he tries to learn popular Western outdoor sports like log rolling and bass fishing from top experts and, in turn, sharing some of his samurai skills with them.