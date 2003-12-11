OLN to Debut Samurai Series
East meets West is the idea behind a new Outdoor Life Network series, Samurai Sportsman, slated to debut Jan. 31 on the cable network.
The show will star real-life samurai Yoshi Amao as he tries to learn popular Western outdoor sports like log rolling and bass fishing from top experts and, in turn, sharing some of his samurai skills with them.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.