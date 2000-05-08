Oh, look. Another Internet first
HOB.com is offering the Internet's "first ever" live-music video digital download (VDD) service.
The service offers an evolving live-music archive, covering a broad range of musical styles. The HOB.com VDD service will also tap House of Blues venues, giving HOB.com the means of offering additional video download titles within hours of an artist's performances. The VDDs will be offered at $2.99 per track.
