Odd Couple Ratings Winner for WPIX

Tribune-owned WPIX(TV) New York’s Nov. 29 Odd Couple marathon proved to be a ratings winner for the station. Over the course of the ten-hour marathon, the show averaged a 4.0 rating/10 share in the New York market, according to the Nielsen Station Index.

WCBS-TV was second place during the time period with a 2.7/5.