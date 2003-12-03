Odd Couple Ratings Winner for WPIX
By Staff
Tribune-owned WPIX(TV) New York’s Nov. 29 Odd Couple marathon proved to be a ratings winner for the station. Over the course of the ten-hour marathon, the show averaged a 4.0 rating/10 share in the New York market, according to the Nielsen Station Index.
WCBS-TV was second place during the time period with a 2.7/5.
