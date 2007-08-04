Eric R. Wishnie, Emmy-winning former NBC News producer, died July 30 after falling from his apartment building, police said. He was 44.

WNBC New York quoted police as saying they did not believe foul play was involved.

Wishnie produced stories for Tom Brokaw in the Middle East, as well as coverage of the Olympic Games in Athens, Sydney and Atlanta and the first North American interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He is survived by his wife, NBC correspondent Dawn Fratangelo, with whom he won 1993 Emmy Awards for coverage of Midwest flooding.