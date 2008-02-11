Trending

Oberon Games Launches Online Merv Griffin's Crosswords

By

Oberon Games Monday launched an online version of freshman daytime TV game show Merv Griffin's Crosswords.

The game show, distributed by Program Partners, was renewed last month for a second season in syndication.

The Oberon gaming platform is used by Comcast, Microsoft and Verizon Communications, among others, and it delivers games to the PC, TV, mobile devices and retail.