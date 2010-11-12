NRTC Expands HD Channels To 100

The National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative

(NRTC) has added eight new high definition channels to the programming line-up

it supplies to its members, boosting the total HD channel count for its

TelcoVideo service to 100.

"The availability of 100 HD channels allows our

members to build an HD channel line-up that is competitive in their local

markets," said Jack Harvey, interim president and CEO at the NRTC.

In recent weeks the NRTC has also added several

other services to its TelcoVideo offering. These include the addition of

retransmission consent advisory services and additional sports programming.

"When we saw our members struggling to negotiate

difficult retransmission agreements we stepped into help," Harvey said.

The new HD channels include the Big Ten Network HD, Fox Soccer Channel

HD, FX HD, Speed HD, Nat Geo Wild HD, Fox Soccer Plus HD, MSNBC-HD, NFL Network

HD and NFL RedZone HD.