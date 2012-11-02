Notice Regarding Reaching B&C This Week
By B&C Staff
Due to damage caused by Hurricane Sandy, B&C is experiencing a continued
outage in both our email and phone system.
To reach the editorial staff, please contact reporters via
cellphone or send an email to BnCEdit@gmail.com, and it will be routed to
the appropriate reporter.
For inquiries regarding advertising sales, please contact
group publisher Louis Hillelson via phone (646-247-6368) or email (louishillelson@gmail.com).
Thank you for your patience and understanding in the
aftermath of the storm.
