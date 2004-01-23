Norman Named VH1 President
Christina Norman was promoted to president of VH1. Most recently, Norman was general manager of the MTV Networks channel.
She’ll continue to work in tandem with MTV and VH1 Entertainment president Brian Graden. Norman has been with MTVN since 1991.
