'Nordic Noir' Streamer Viaplay Launches on Amazon Prime Video Channels After Shutting Down Its Own North American Streaming App

Swedish media conglomerate Viaplay, which shut down its direct-to-consumer app in the U.S. and Canada back in February, has launched anew in North America as add-on subscription on Amazon’s Prime Video Channels.

Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members will be able to purchase Viaplay for $5.99 per month through the e-commerce giant’s Prime Video Channels streaming app marketplace.

The development comes after the Stockholm-based company discontinued its North American subscription streaming app, following a tumultuous 2023 that saw Viaplay lay off a quarter of its staff and re-orient towards business partnerships.

Viaplay is already available in North America through partner platforms including Comcast Xfinity, the Roku Channel and Xumo.

“We’re thrilled to increase the Viaplay subscription channel’s distribution in the United States,” said Vanda Rapti, executive VP of content distribution for Viaplay. “This shows the universal appeal of high-quality Nordic and European content and will make these titles more accessible to viewers across the United States than ever before.”

Rapti said Viaplay’s U.S. content strategy aims to offer North American customers “the Nordic region’s high quality and psychologically penetrating series and films, from atmospheric and suspenseful crime dramas and provocative and stylish young-adult series to award-winning dramas and riveting documentaries.”

Viaplay is still planning to exit the Baltics and Poland, according to the company’s Q4 interim shareholder report.

Despite the turmoil, Viaplay will continue to offer a slate of its scripted shows — including properties like Lars Mikkelsen led Face to Face and Emmy-nominated drama The Dreamer — to U.S. consumers via Amazon Prime Video and its other partners.

“Nordic Noir is truly just the beginning, as Viaplay offers a broad content line-up from thrilling crime dramas and relatable character-focused dramedies to fascinating true stories and gripping documentaries," Rapti added.