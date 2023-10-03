Nine Bucks a Month For Basic Cable Reality Lifestyle Shows?! Discovery Plus Ups Price

After losing 1.8 million direct-to-consumer subscribers in the second quarter, Warner Bros. Discovery has upped the price of the ad-free Discovery Plus in the U.S. from $6.99 a month to $8.99, effective Tuesday.

The subscription streaming service's existing customers will see the new rate reflected on their next billing cycle on or after Nov. 2, while new subscribers will feel the pain right away.

The partially ad-supported version will remain priced at $4.99 a month.

WBD is also increasing the price of the service in Canada by two Canadian Dollars to $8.99 CAD. However, in the Great White North, the price of the "ad-lite" iteration will rise from $4.99 - $5.99 CAD.

WBD said its the first time it's raised prices on Discovery Plus domestically since launching the service in 2021.

The media conglomerate rolled Discovery Plus' library of basic-cable reality-lifestyle programming into HBO Max back in April, rebranding the combined service as "Max" and pricing the ad-free version at $15.99.