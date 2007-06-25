Nielsen/NetRatings Close Merger
Nielsen and Internet marketing company NetRatings have completed their merger.
NEtRatings stock was delisted from the NASDAQ market after NetRAtings' stockholders approved the deal in a special meeting Friday.
NetRatings is now a private company wholly owned by Nielsen, which wa already teamed with the company under the Nielsen//NetRatings brand (http://www.nielsen-netratings.com/).
