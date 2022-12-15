Nielsen: Streaming's Share of U.S. TV Viewing Up Over 10% in 2022 (Chart of the Day)
Much of the viewing ground has been given up by cable networks
Back in June 2021, when Nielsen first started publishing its monthly U.S. TV marketshare graphic "The Gauge," Netflix Co-CEO Reed Hastings lamented the fact that linear TV still far outstripped streaming in overall usage.
At the time, linear cable and broadcast accounted for 64% of overall U.S. TV viewing, while streaming occupied just 26% of overall share.
But the latest November version of Nielsen's "Gauge" reveals a dramatic market share shift, especially when compared to the November 2021 iteration. We've pasted both below. Compare and contrast for dramatic effect.
