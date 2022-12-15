Nielsen: Streaming's Share of U.S. TV Viewing Up Over 10% in 2022 (Chart of the Day)

Back in June 2021, when Nielsen first started publishing its monthly U.S. TV marketshare graphic "The Gauge," Netflix Co-CEO Reed Hastings lamented the fact that linear TV still far outstripped streaming in overall usage.

At the time, linear cable and broadcast accounted for 64% of overall U.S. TV viewing, while streaming occupied just 26% of overall share.

But the latest November version of Nielsen's "Gauge" reveals a dramatic market share shift, especially when compared to the November 2021 iteration. We've pasted both below. Compare and contrast for dramatic effect.

(Image credit: Nielsen)