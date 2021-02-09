Nielsen Fumbles Next Day Super Bowl Ratings

You better believe Tom Brady would have some things to say if he worked for Nielsen.

The research company is taking heat due to its inability to produce Super Bowl television audience ratings on Monday, the day after Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers upset the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in the 55th Super Bowl.

“Super Bowl numbers are still being processed and verified,” Nielsen said in a statement. “We anticipate that final viewing figures, which will include out-of-home viewing, will be available to the media tomorrow. We will update the press and the industry accordingly when a final timeline is confirmed.”

The game featured two smaller market teams, and the outcome was somewhat decided before halftime, with the Buccaneers jumping out to a two-touchdown lead.

Yet, Brady was making history, winning an unprecedented seventh Super Bowl as the oldest player ever to participate in the big game. And Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, making his second Super Bowl appearance after only three seasons in the league, is also a well-established pop-culture force.

Meanwhile, broadcaster CBS experienced technical trouble while trying to stream the game on its CBS All Access SVOD platform. Those issues were quickly cleared up after the game started, however, and it’s still a bit unclear as to how many subscribers were affected.