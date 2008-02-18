Nielsen Adds Analysis Tool
Nielsen bought Audience Analytics and its Audience Watch software, which the ratings company said will boost its ability to gather and integrate data, including information from set-top boxes, creating a software platform for tracking and analyzing multiplatform media use.
Nielsen said Audience Watch will be its principal means of analyzing interactive-TV usage via set-top-box data, including video-on-demand transaction information.
