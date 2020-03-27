Nickelodeon Plans COVID-19 Town Hall for Kids on March 30

Nickelodeon said it will present an hour long special for kids looking at life amid the COVID-19 crisis.

#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall will be hosted by actress Kristen Bell and address kids' questions and concerns about the virus, which has closed schools in many parts of the country.

Alicia Keys will perform.

The special will be simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons, and, following the premiere, will be available on Nick On Demand, Nickelodeon YouTube, the Nick App and the Nick Pluto TV channel.

The special will also appear on Nickelodeon’s international networks.

In addition to appearances by celebrities Charli D’Ameio, Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, Russell and Ciara Wilson, the special will feature California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris and former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

The show will include tips and insights from medical experts on ways to be healthy and feature kids offering tips on maintaining social distance to stop the spread of disease and how their lives and relationships are being affected.

The special is part of Nickelodeon’s #KidsTogether initiative, which launched March 18.