Nick Gives ‘Kids’ Choice Sports’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through July 16).



On the strength of 215.9 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its July 16 telecast, Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports Awards takes our No. 1 spot. FX’s vampire horror drama, The Strain, which entered its fourth and final season on July 16, takes second.



Related: Who’s Spending What Where: July 17, 2017



Broadcast nets have been rather scarce in our ranking so far this summer, but CBS cracks our top five (at No. 3) thanks to heavy promotion for its “summer event series” Salvation, about an asteroid heading straight for Earth. Our previous No. 3, HGTV’s Flip or Flop Atlanta, slips down a slot.



And Descendants 2, a musical-fantasy original movie coming to Disney Channel, ABC, Freeform, Lifetime, Lifetime Movies and Disney XD on July 21, takes fifth place with its music-video-esque promos designed to get America’s tweens and teens singing along.



Related: Disney Plans Post-‘Descendants’ Sequel Special on ABC

1) 2017 Kids' Choice Sports Awards, Nickelodeon

Impressions: 215,915,245

Attention Score: 86.35

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $4,739,381

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $604,298

2) The Strain, FX Network

Impressions: 187,490,852

Attention Score: 93.45

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,435,509

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $379,906

3) Salvation, CBS

Impressions: 161,129,700

Attention Score: 89.26

Imp. Types: National 82%, Local 15%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $2,597,262

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $175,677

4) Flip or Flop Atlanta, HGTV

Impressions: 151,964,279

Attention Score: 97.09

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $797,069

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $70,535

5) Descendants 2, Disney Channel

Impressions: 137,897,009

Attention Score: 94.09

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $575,714

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $53,472

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).