NFL, NFLPA to Donate $1M to Red Cross for Sandy Relief

The NFL and the NFL Players Association have pledged to

donate $1 million to the American Red Cross to assist with Hurricane Sandy relief and

recovery efforts.

In addition, the NFL and its network television partners

will run pregame and in-game messages and mentions to promote donations during

this weekend's games, beginning with Thursday's game on NFL Network. A crawl on the

bottom of the screen will point fans to the American Red Cross website and a

text-to-give line.

The league will also recognize those impacted and salute

first responders prior to the National Anthem before each game.

"We are pleased that NFL owners and players have joined

together once again to support communities and families impacted by Hurricane

Sandy," said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NFLPA executive director

DeMaurice Smith, in a joint statement. "This contribution on behalf of all

32 clubs and players throughout the league will help the American Red Cross

assist people in need in the affected areas. We salute the dedication of those

who have been working so hard on the rescue, relief and recovery effort."