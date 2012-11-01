NFL, NFLPA to Donate $1M to Red Cross for Sandy Relief
The NFL and the NFL Players Association have pledged to
donate $1 million to the American Red Cross to assist with Hurricane Sandy relief and
recovery efforts.
In addition, the NFL and its network television partners
will run pregame and in-game messages and mentions to promote donations during
this weekend's games, beginning with Thursday's game on NFL Network. A crawl on the
bottom of the screen will point fans to the American Red Cross website and a
text-to-give line.
The league will also recognize those impacted and salute
first responders prior to the National Anthem before each game.
"We are pleased that NFL owners and players have joined
together once again to support communities and families impacted by Hurricane
Sandy," said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and NFLPA executive director
DeMaurice Smith, in a joint statement. "This contribution on behalf of all
32 clubs and players throughout the league will help the American Red Cross
assist people in need in the affected areas. We salute the dedication of those
who have been working so hard on the rescue, relief and recovery effort."
