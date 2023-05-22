NFL Cuts Amazon a Break, Passes Votes to Pass 'Flex Scheduling' for 'Thursday Night Football'

The National Football League passed on Monday a vote by the narrowest of margins to allow Amazon to change out up to two games on its late-season Thursday Night Football schedule should they start appearing in advance to be uncompetitive matchups.

Amazon is paying the NFL $1 billion a season for exclusive TV rights to Thursday Night Football, and the package's turkey 2022 schedule is widely believed to be a key reason why total TNF viewership was down 41% last year.

League owners voted 24-8 to allow "flex scheduling" on Thursday nights, the lowest threshold possible for a passing vote. The Giants, Jets, Packers, Bears, Raiders, Detroit, Bengals and Steelers all voted against he measure.

The NFL already allows flex scheduling for Sunday Night Football, and voted earlier to allow it for Monday Night Football, too.

The rule affects weeks 13-17 of the regular season, impacting these games on the 2023 TNF schedule.

Week 13 - Nov. 30: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

Week 14 - Dec. 7: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 15 - Dec. 14: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16 - Dec. 21: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

Week 17 - Dec. 28: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

Notably, three out of five of these games include matchups of teams that didn't make the playoffs last season, so Amazon is undoubtedly pleased.

But there are numerous caveats:

> Amazon must provide 28 days notice if it wants to make a flex.

> No team can be compelled to play on TNF more than twice a season.

> No team can be compelled to be a road team on TNF more than once a season.