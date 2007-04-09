Nextar Creates New Media Post
Parviz Marzban, chief technology officer at Innovix Inc., has joined Nexstar Broadcasting Group as director of information services and technology.
In the newly created post, Marzban will oversee the broadcasters IT department and help develop new media strategy.
Nexstar owns 49 television stations in 29 markets.
