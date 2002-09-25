Nexstar promotes Lammers
Nexstar Broadcasting Group has promoted Duane Lammers, formerly vice president of
sales and marketing, to executive VP and chief operating officer of
the company.
The company also upped Timothy Busch, who has been general manager at WROC-TV
Rochester, N.Y., to senior VP and regional manager, adding
oversight of Nexstar's Wilkes-Barre and Erie, Pa., stations.
