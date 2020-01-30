Newsmax Picks Kaltura For Cloud TV Service

Newsmax has launched a new cloud TV service using technology from Kaltura, the companies said.

The service delivers news content to consumers on streaming over-the-top devices including Apple TV, Roku, Android and iOS.

“We are excited to extend the reach of our content to our audience on any device they choose, with an optimal viewing experience,” stated Andy Biggers, senior VP of distribution at Newsmax TV. “Kaltura’s TV Platform provides us with the ultimate flexibility to evolve Newsmax TV over time, and gain insight from the invaluable data collected via the platform.”

The new cloud service includes a live channel and a collection of VOD content.

“We are excited to have been selected by Newsmax as its Cloud TV partner of choice,” said Nuno Sanches, general manager, media and telecom, for Kaltura.

“News and current events content are extremely time sensitive and always on, therefore our robust TV Platform with its proven track record supporting some of the world’s largest Cloud TV services with many live channels running across multiple time zones at any given time, is best positioned to power services of this kind. We look forward to working closely with Newsmax as the service continues to evolve,” said Sanches.

The Kaltura TV Platform features personalized multi-screen access to linear, VOD and time-shifted TV, as well as third-party content.

“OTT is no longer an afterthought or experiment that select broadcasters, media companies and service providers are dabbling in - it’s the future of TV, and the obvious move for forward-looking companies, like Newsmax, that want to remain relevant to today’s consumers,” Sanches said.