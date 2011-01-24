News Gathering:The Fourth Generation

RIGHT AFTER THE START of a

recent evening newscast, staffers

at the Sinclair Broadcasting

Groups’ Fox affiliate WZTV Nashville

learned that a police car had been involved

in a head-on collision. It was the

kind of story they needed to get on the air

before the end of the program, but that

night, the station did not have a microwave

or satellite truck available.

In the past, that would have meant

reporting the story without video, or

relying on poor-quality video sent back

from a smartphone. Thanks to the availability

of a good 4G wireless connection,

however, WZTV was able to get a

reporter and cameraman to the scene to

quickly send high-quality video wirelessly

over the Verizon 4G network to

the studio using Streambox’s Avenir mobile

encoding product.

“It is a very fast and efficient way to

work,” says Bob Shrader, chief news photographer

at WZTV. “You can be up and

transmitting with this thing in less time

than it takes to get the mast up on a satellite

truck.”

Wireless carriers began major deployments

of 4G, or fourth-generation cellular

networks, last year, and the major

carriers have announced plans to cover

most of the country by 2013 with very

high-speed 4G services. Verizon, for example,

began rolling out its 4G network

to 38 markets reaching about 100 million

American homes in December 2010;

national coverage is expected within

three years.

Speeds vary, but at the Consumer Electronics

Show earlier this month, Verizon

streamed 3D content at 18 megabits per

second (Mbps) over its 4G LTE network.

In general, the carrier is promising 5 to

12 Mbps downloads and 2 to 5 Mbps

uplinks for its 4G service to consumers.

Several vendors, including Nomad Innovations

and Streambox, have already

developed products that deliver video

over 4G networks. These products are

likely to see significant enhancements

over the next year.

One major impact will be on the usage

of microwave and satellite trucks, which

have been an integral part of the local

TV news business for decades but are

much more expensive than the newer

4G technologies.

“We have a solution that offers more

than a 75% savings on the capital and

operating expense of microwave and satellite

technology,” says Bob Klingle, CEO

of Nomad Innovations, which is selling a

LiveEdge 4G product.

Speed, ease of use and the ability to

create more content at less cost for multiple

platforms are also major advantages,

says Bob Hildeman, chairman and CEO

of Streambox. “This acquisition engine

will allow [broadcasters] to bring in a lot

more content for less cost, and that will

allow them to go to multiplatform delivery,”

Hildeman says.

In recent equipment tests in Seattle,

Streambox was able to transmit live or

stored broadcast-quality standard-definition

video at 1.5 to 2 Mbps and HD video

at 2 to 5 Mbps, according to Hildeman.

Del Parks, VP of engineering and operations

at the Sinclair Broadcast Group,

notes his stations are already using the

Streambox devices over 3G and 4G networks

in markets such as Nashville and

Baltimore to send standard-definition

footage. Sinclair plans to deploy the boxes

more widely to other stations this year.

Sinclair’s enthusiastic embrace of the

technology aside, Parks stresses that “this

is not a replacement for a live truck.”

Many rural areas, he notes, have poor

cell reception; on high-profile stories,

stations can’t take the chance of not being

able to send back video if the 4G network

is flooded with calls.

“You can get to the scene first with

Streambox, but if you are covering a hostage

situation or something like that for

hours, we will want to send a live truck,”

Parks says.

But WZTV’s Shrader believes the

technology is ready for primetime as a

supplement to the station’s trucks “You

do have a learning curve, but I wouldn’t

wait for 4G to improve,” he says. “I’d

jump on it. It is much faster and more

efficient than rolling a live truck.”

E-mail comments to

gpwin@oregoncoast.com